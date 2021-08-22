Hopefully, BBI left with sycophancy

Last Friday’s Court of Appeal judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has changed Kenyan politics forever. Whether that is in a good or bad way, only time will tell.

We are on a path we have never treaded before. Who would have thought Kenyans could one day have the nerve and the verve to challenge the system? Once the dust settles, we shall all be wondering, what next? That question would, perhaps, best be directed to the sycophants who came out in droves to argue for personalities rather than the BBI agenda.

Before the BBI was challenged in court, our media were crammed with experts on everything BBI. Armchair commentators came out of all nooks and crannies. KOT (Kenyans on Twitter) had sleepless nights over it. Reggae was played on repeat morning, noon and night. Then the High Court “stopped the reggae” and silenced the commentors, not to be seen on television again as BBI went to the Appellate Court, which drove the last nail into its coffin.

BBI had its opposition, proponents, sycophants and fence-sitters. I would proudly say I was in the latter group. I decided to be the devil’s advocate from the onset. I felt all parties had a right to sell to us their ideas and I was going to sit it out till convinced either way. Like many other Kenyans, I must admit, my mind froze at the establishment of the Prime Minister’s office, translated by hawk-eyed Kenyans as a power-sharing deal between the BBI ‘handshakers’.

That is one thing that got Kenyans in a tizz. Ati? Say what? Another backroom power-sharing deal? This time it was not going to be our usual ‘nusu mkate’ (half a loaf) either according BBI gleaners. It looked like this was going to be growing into a full loaf with time if the Constitution was to remain elastic were BBI to pass the legal hurdle. An open-ended presidency was feared. A PM’s office was just one point many hinged on, and I am sure most of us would be hard pressed to remember the other 11 Points if put on the spot.

Victims to prospectors

Despite a huge budget and powerful influencers, BBI relied on word of mouth to popularise itself. In came the sycophants. Political parties of yesteryear relied on ‘loose cannons’ to plant the seeds for their political reincarnation. Those recorded in the history books of sycophants included Mulu Mutisya, Sharrif Nassir, Kariuki Chotara and Joseph Kamotho. And boy! Did they sing them praises! All they did was set the political bait and we got fished.

The BBI campaign was led by David Murathe, Francis Atwoli, Omollo Otiende, James Orengo, Jennifer Shamalla, Jubilee Party’s far-right Kieleweke brigade and the Sh2-million-per-vote MCAs.

The ODM has cockily been feeding on the power aroma in their dreams. How times change politics and politicians! Only yesterday, we watched ODM in the opposition bay for Jubilee’s blood. The ‘Handshake’ was a 360-degree turnaround for the Opposition. As soon as the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Premier Raila Odinga was announced, they morphed from victims to prospectors. At the click of a finger, the attack dogs became bosom buddies with their erstwhile enemies.

The BBI judgment has now flung the 2022 presidential election wide open. That means State House is anyone’s for the taking — the way it should be if the Constitution is to hold true. As we trudge towards the next election, and having watched our politicians flip and flop, how can we trust them with our destiny?

Dangerous sycophants

I will tell you: It is to have a very powerful radar for sycophancy. If you have a politician who bends over backwards to please the status quo without you in mind or for Sh2 million or a microphone for incessant praise for ‘flash in the pan’ policy, then you are at detriment and your future is at stake. A sycophant ‘acts obsequiously towards someone important in order to gain advantage’ — definitely, for himself or herself. That is the English dictionary definition, not mine.

For now, however, there is no need to worry about BBI sycophants as they have scampered for the hills. If there is one thing BBI has taught them is to be wary of what rubbish they endorse as the decision might come back to bite them. A lesson for all of us to grow some spine and believe in truth, justice and equity for all. To be principled in our beliefs for a better Kenya.

After all has been said and done, after all the schmoozing and bribing, what remains are the State of Kenya and the Constitution devoid of confusion. The BBI judgment has given the Constitution gravitas and the Judiciary the confidence it always lacked when chaos and impunity reigned.

There is no prouder moment to be Kenyan than now, as we watch the courts become the beacon for justice. Thanks to the Constitution, we might just be seeing the end of undemocratic, dangerous and selfish sycophants. Good riddance!