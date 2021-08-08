Corruption in education sector will blight our children’s future

Secondary school principals are selling Form One slots for as high as Sh250,000 per student to admit them to their institutions.

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

When I first heard that earlier Kenyan athletes ran barefoot at international competitions, I thought it was a ‘poverty porn’-inspired type of story and gave them a wide berth.

