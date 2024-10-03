Reporting rumours about author Maillu’s romance is not unethical

Gideon Kaloki questions why the Nation reported rumours regarding David Maillu’s “romantic relationship” with his house help. He asks, “Why did you spoil your great article with such junk?”

Firstly, it’s essential to clarify that the rumours originate from the house help herself. She was responding to allegations about her relationship with Mr Maillu, who is a renowned author who gained fame in the 1970s with his Comb Books, including Unfit for Human Consumption, My Dear Bottle, and After 4.30.

A prolific writer, he has published over 60 books and has made a significant contribution to the development of freedom of expression and — many people may not know this -- that of journalism in this country. He’s nearly 85 years old.

The article, headlined “My 50 years as author Maillu’s house help,” appeared on page 3 of the Saturday Nation on September 28, 2024. It was also featured online in Nation.Africa, headlined “Why I’ve worked for 50 years as author David Maillu’s house help.” The mention of a “romantic relationship” constitutes less than one-tenth of the lengthy article by Pius Maundu. It also appears towards the end of the article.

As reported in the article, Victoria Meme started working for the Maillu family in Nairobi when she was 23 years old, fresh from a village in Makueni. Now aged 73, she has faced persistent rumours from some neighbours suggesting she shares a deeper connection with Mr Maillu. These speculations intensified following the death of his German wife, Hannelore, four years ago.

Ms Meme dismisses the idea of a romantic relationship, describing Mr Maillu as a “brother” and “father figure.” She states, “If I had disrespected Mama Maillu, I wouldn’t have stayed here for all these years.” Mr Maillu finds the rumours amusing, calling them “baseless” and attributing their origin to those who cannot fathom a long-term employer-house help relationship without hanky-panky.

It’s not unethical for the reporter to include these rumours in the article. Rather, it serves a significant purpose. It adds complexity to Ms Meme’s character and illuminates the nature of her relationship with Mr Maillu, moving beyond the traditional role of a house maid. The rumours address societal perceptions and misconceptions.

Moreover, this inclusion acts as social commentary, shedding light on societal attitudes toward women as house maids. It reveals the challenges women in such roles encounter and exposes biases related to gender and class.

Ms Meme’s rebuttal of the rumours underscores her loyalty and respect for the Maillu family. This enhances the narrative and portrays her as a dedicated and honorable woman. Mr Maillu’s amusement at the allegations further emphasises the absurdity of questioning the sincerity of long-term employment relationships with house maids. It enriches the story by presenting varying viewpoints.

By incorporating these rumours, the reporter deepens the narrative and engages readers with broader themes of trust, respect and societal judgment, making it an essential part of the story.

Ultimately, reporters may choose to report rumours when they are of public interest or have entertainment value, provided they don’t harm individuals, and are understood by readers to be unverified information.

Conversely, reporters must avoid publishing harmful rumours or misinformation that could worsen sensitive situations. Ethical journalism demands a commitment to accuracy and integrity, prioritising verified information over unsubstantiated claims to uphold public trust.

***

On Tuesday, Nation.Africa published an article headlined “How courts are letting terrorists get away lightly” by Nyaboga Kiage. The phrase “get away lightly” reflects a judgment about the justice system’s handling of terrorism cases, suggesting a bias that could lead readers to perceive the Nation as taking sides rather than presenting neutral information.

We all abhor terrorists but as journalists we should remain objective. We should avoid emotionally charged language and focus on factual representation of information, allowing readers to form their own opinions. The headline oversimplifies the judicial process, which is complex, and undermines the Nation’s reputation for objectivity.

The headline writer could have written a more neutral headline that could read: “Controversy arises over reduced sentences for terror convicts in Kenya.” The revision indicates the factual basis of the story — the sentence reductions — while highlighting the ongoing debate without implying a predetermined stance, allowing readers to understand the controversy without bias.