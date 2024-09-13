On May 2, 2019, we published “10 frequently asked questions about the functions of the public editor”. Since then, many changes have occurred, prompting the need for a revised FAQ.

Q: What does a Public Editor do?

A: A Public Editor ensures fairness, accuracy and balance in journalistic content, serving as an intermediary between Nation Media Group (NMG) and its audiences. This role involves addressing public concerns, correcting errors and upholding editorial standards. The Public Editor reviews content, investigates complaints and promotes transparency in the news-gathering and editing processes.

Q: Do the terms Public Editor, Reader Representative and News Ombudsman mean the same thing?

A: Yes, these terms are often used interchangeably and refer to the role of a “news watchdog”. However, the preferred term varies by media firms. NMG prefers Public Editor, but News Ombudsman is generally seen as more appropriate due to its connotations of stronger reader advocacy and independence. The Public Editor’s Notebook, published each Friday, describes the Public Editor as “an independent news ombudsman”.

Q: Do all media firms have Public Editors?

A: No. However, many leading outlets do, and NMG is among the few in Africa that maintain this position. Q: What are the specific functions of the NMG Public Editor? A: The NMG Public Editor serves as a bridge between the editorial department and the public, ensuring NMG journalism is fair, accurate and transparent. Responsibilities include reviewing news content for impartiality, addressing reader complaints and educating the public on journalism ethics and standards. The Public Editor also recommends improvements to enhance credibility and public trust.

Q: Does the Public Editor receive and review articles for publication?

A: No, the Public Editor does not handle material for publication; this is done by the editorial department. However, the Public Editor addresses letters of complaint and may publish responses when they are of public interest.

Q: Is the Public Editor independent of the editorial department?

A: Yes, the Public Editor operates independently and separately from the editorial department. While some view the position as critical of the editorial team, the true aim is to work collaboratively to enhance journalistic standards and the audience experience.

Q: Does the Public Editor have enforcement powers?

A: No, the Public Editor does not have the authority to direct editors. Instead, he makes recommendations.

Q: If I have a complaint against NMG, should I contact the Public Editor or the Complaints Commission of the Media Council of Kenya?

A: This depends on your situation. The Public Editor addresses complaints on NMG editorial practices quickly and informally, often resolving them within 48 hours without the need for formal procedures. For what the Complaints Commission can do for you please contact the Media Council.

Q: Should I apply for an editorial position or internship with the Public Editor?

A: No, applications for editorial positions or internships should be directed to the NMG Human Resource or Editorial department.

Q: If I want to advertise in NMG should I contact the Public Editor?

A: No, all advertising inquiries should go to the advertising department.

Q: Should I direct general complaints about local or national issues to the Public Editor?

A: No, the Public Editor does not handle general complaints about issues like poor roads or corruption unless they pertain to how NMG has reported on them. The Public Editor serves as an ombudsman specifically for NMG, not for broader national concerns.

A public editor is typically defined as an independent editor, often within a newsroom, responsible for addressing public concerns about media ethics, transparency and accountability. According to the American Society of News Editors, a public editor's role includes “serving as a liaison between the news organisation and its audience, addressing issues of ethics and standards, and fostering dialogue”.