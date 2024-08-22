Reporters obligated to remain objective

I refer to your article, “Why journalists should remain neutral during demonstrations” (Daily Nation, August 16, 2024). I couldn't agree more with your perspective on this matter. As the Fourth Estate, the press ought to deliver unbiased news coverage. I understand that once in a while journalists may succumb to the temptation of siding with their fellow citizens in demanding for accountability from government officials.

However, their duty as the media remains giving objective news reports. Personally, I sympathise with them because they have to walk a very fine line to maintain a neutral stance in this confrontation between the government and the protesters. I pray that they manage to manoeuvre their way through this dilemma. It was indeed a very enlightening read.

– Thomas Kibathi, Africa Nazarene University

***

“Why journalists should remain neutral during demonstrations”: So a policeman roughly manhandles a journalist who, as a person, reacts with indignation and outrage and challenges the offending policeman to a fight and you rightfully chastise that response. But where you go wrong is to generalise this as something journalists do routinely. I applaud our journalists for getting in the thick of things and bringing to us the grim reality of what is taking place in our country. Please give them a break.

– Kung’u Kiarie

***

Where is the ‘Why,’ pray thee?

I refer to "Why Manu Chandaria released biography at 95" (Sunday Nation, August 11). I read the article and tried to look for the “Why” and never found the answer.

– John Mukiri

***

‘Paris Notebook’ was missing

“Paris Notebook,” in which the sports correspondent would have enthralled us with anecdotes from the Paris Olympics, was missing. Such reporting would have been more interesting.

– Alnashir D. Walji, Nairobi

***

Too many spelling and grammar errors

I'm astounded by the very many spelling and grammar errors in our beloved newspaper. This now borders on carelessness and don’t care attitude. Gone are the days when we enjoyed reading well written articles free of lazy mistakes.

– Kimamo Kimathi

***

‘Unchartered’ or ‘uncharted’ waters?

In his article, “The Rwanda-UK asylum plan might be dead, but it might never be buried” in The EastAfrican of August 10-16, Charles Onyango Obbo writes: “…. it was a journey into unchartered waters for a former imperial hegemony.” The correct phrase is “uncharted waters”, used metaphorically to describe unknown situations or challenges. “Unchartered waters” is less commonly used and can be considered a mistaken variation of “uncharted waters”.

– Githuku Mungai

***

Where is the NMG Editorial Policy?

The NMG Editorial policy that you discussed some time back (https://nation.africa/kenya/blogs-opinion/opinion/nmg-s-editorial-guidelines-on-the-internet-for-everyone-to-see-191186) is no longer available on the site.

– Geoffrey Irungu