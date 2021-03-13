Reality check on homosexuality

Pete Buttigieg

US President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg meet with a bipartisan group of House members on infrastructure in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • It’s legal and constitutional in America for gays and lesbians to marry.
  • Still, a lot of prejudice and discrimination remain. Substantive equality beckons.

On February 3, 2021, another historic first happened in the United States. Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg became the first openly gay person appointed to the American cabinet.

