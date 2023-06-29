Readers have their say: Kuria was wrong but NMG is to blame too

Kuria wrong but NMG is to blame too

I draw your attention to the editorial in the Sunday Nation of June 25, 2023, titled “Why President’s support for Kuria is shocking”.

The Nation Media Group (NMG) may not be as notorious in bashing the government as some of the other media houses in this country but it has its fair share of blame. Some of the opinion pieces is a classic example of this.

NMG should not wait [for aggrieved parties] to call out some of its journalists; it should go further and publish their names and disclose the punishment meted out on them—just as you do with lawyers and other professionals. Don’t wait for complainants to go to the Media Complaints Commission or to the courts.

From Mr Kuria’s action going forward, let’s see a more balanced, accurate and fair reporting and refrain from being the mouthpiece of the Opposition.

However, I think Mr Kuria went overboard. He could have used stronger epithets but couched in humility.

— Chris Kiriba, Narok

Kuria: NMG was prosecutor and judge

Moses Kuria was reported using foul language against the media. As much as it is not right to insult the media fraternity, the Press blew the issue out of proportion.

The way the media took up the story was more subjective than objective. Clearly, the media became the prosecutor and the judge at the same time and in its own case.

In my view, the media should have reported the incident as it was and then let the public and other institutions cast aspersions on the offending party.

The way the media portrayed Mr Kuria’s case is as if they never do any wrong and are only wronged against. Even though the media do fantastic work, they must be ready to be attacked, particularly in the muddy field of politics.

The best punishment the media would have given Mr Kuria is total blackout. This is because, by attacking him, they gave him publicity, both positive and negative.

— Michael Kinuthia, market and social research expert

Where is columnist Gerry Loughran?

I’m a regular reader of the Sunday Nation and have a keen liking of the “Letter from London” column penned by Gerry Loughran.

I, however, note that for the second week running [as at June 25], the column is missing and no information on when it will resume has been forthcoming.

I request you to give us the status.

— Thomas Karungu, Nairobi

Mike Owuor, the Lead Editor, Sunday Nation: Gerry has not been in a position to write his column for the past two weeks, but the good news is that he is back this Sunday.

We had included a line at the bottom of the replacement article last week indicating that he would resume the following next but, unfortunately, it was inadvertently left out during production.