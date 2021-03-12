Racism is ugly; we must stop it

Prince Harry

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II is saddened by the challenges faced by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and takes their allegations of racism in the royal family seriously, Buckingham Palace said on March 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Gareth Fuller | AFP

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Racism is not confined to the Royal Family; the world is full of it

We don’t spend too much talking or thinking about it because we live in safe spaces in Africa.  Others have built thick skins and just look the other way and take it. Yet others, such as Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, often let the warrior inside bubble to the surface and confront it in plain terms.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.