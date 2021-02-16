Properly regulate payments system

Central Bank of Kenya

The Central Bank of Kenya headquarters in Nairobi in this picture taken on September 15, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • It is clear that the financial sector regulator is increasingly becoming assertive and raring to flex more muscle by invoking its powers under the National Payments Systems Act.
  • The measures were part of a package of tax waivers the government introduced last year to cushion the public from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mobile money business appears set to enter a new era of stiffer regulation of consumer prices by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). 

