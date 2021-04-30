Philip Ochieng the fallen hero, gothic towers and love of unseen things that don’t die

Philip Ochieng

Philip Ochieng during the launch of his biography written by Liz Gitonga-Wanjohi at The Stanley on August 21, 2015. The veteran journalist died on Tuesday evening.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

 Philip Ochieng, our late grandmaster of letters, lived a life of immense accomplishment and eternal struggle. A scion of early Anglican elites, he was firmly on the fast track to the heart of the colonial and post-colonial elite.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.