To pass legitimacy test, the state must be non-violent and feminist 

Boda boda crackdown

Motorcycles are loaded onto a recovery vehicle in Nakuru city on March 10, 2022, as the police implement a nationwide crackdown on non-compliant boda bodas and public transport sector.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • The official state response entailed collective punishment of the boda boda community nationwide.
  • Many boda boda operators were grounded, paralysing businesses that rely on the riders.

This week has been undeniably violent. Its theme was set off by an extremely abhorrent criminal incident involving a gang of the city’s boda boda operators and a female motorist. The appalling spectacle of a savage mob molesting the lone woman detonated an explosion of national outrage that mobilised the security sector leadership and, eventually, the President himself.

