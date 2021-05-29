Office of the Chief Justice and its many unwritten functions

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome. As the citizens of Samoa supported Chief Justice Perese this week, so also should Kenyans support Chief Justice Koome.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  SEKOU OWINO

Chief Justice Martha Koome took the oath of office on Friday, May 21. In law, this was sufficient for her to be considered to have taken the office. However, on Monday this week, the Judiciary held a ceremony for the assumption of office by the Chief Justice.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Peter Kagwanja: Somaliland is a pearl of democracy, shield it from despotism in the Horn

  2. Otieno Otieno: An expectations nightmare awaits Uhuru in Kisumu

  3. Tom Mshindi: Irony of gathering to feast, pray and shed predator tears

  4. Gitau Warigi: What is Mt Kenya Tangatanga crew up to?

  5. Makau Mutua: End of ethnic kingpins is nigh

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.