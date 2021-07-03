Novel doctrine to determine BBI appeal case

Court of Appeal judges

From left: Court of Appeal judges Fatuma Sichale, Patrick Kiage, Roselyn Nambuye, Daniel Musinga, Hannah Okwengu, Gatembu Kairu, and Francis Tuiyott during the hearing of BBI appeals on June 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • LSK's Nelson Havi described the Constitution proclaimed in 2010 as "a perfect constitution".
  • Senator Kithure Kindiki was categorical the BBI Bill was driven by the President in his official capacity.

Lawyers prosecuting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal case before the Court of Appeal have set their sights on two controversial concepts the High Court propagated when declaring BBI as unconstitutional. They seek to demolish the so-called Basic Structure doctrine and the "eternity clauses" the trial judges claimed made the Constitution unamendable. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: Restore all previous Safari Rally routes to boost tourism industry

  2. Makau Mutua: William Ruto, the fifth president

  3. Gitau Warigi: Novel doctrine to determine BBI appeal case

  4. Tom Mshindi: Cost-cutting and taxation will not revive economy

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Equality and environment: Lessons from Prof Maathai

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.