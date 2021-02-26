News business is everyone’s business

Google, Facebook, Twitter

Logos of the multinational American Internet technology and services company, from left : Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instragram, Snapchat, and Tik Tok on a computer screen in Lille on October 21, 2020.

Photo credit: Denis Charlet | AFP

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Facebook banned users and news sites in Australia from sharing local and international news on its platform amidst justified uproar.

  • For a very long time, Google and Facebook, have been eating our lunch.

The Australian parliament this week voted for a new legislation that will compel the big technology companies, including Google and Facebook, to pay news organisations for using their content on their platforms.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: Folly of using loans for bribery

  2. Sam Wambugu: Social media injecting doubt about vaccine

  3. Scheaffer Okore: Expand access to internet as a public good

  4. Tom Mshindi: While Covid-19 remains lethal, curfew is not a shield

  5. Gitau Warigi: The quick deconstruction of Tangatanga

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.