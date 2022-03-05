Media freedom around the world and politicians’ love for libel suits

World Press Freedom Day

Journalists in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, march during a procession to mark the World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Sekou Owino

What you need to know:

  • The real essence of the law of defamation is to protect persons with a good name from unfair attacks by other persons.
  • The threat of a lawsuit and huge awards for libel often have a chilling effect on most journalists.

A few weeks ago, a judge in a federal court in the United States rejected a claim for libel by former governor of Alaska and Republican party’s vice-president nominee for the year 2008, Ms Sarah Palin.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.