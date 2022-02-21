Let US stop military adventurism

Ukraine Russia conflict

The Ukrainians should be left alone to fight their own wars for freedom instead of being reduced to pawns in the US campaign for world dominance.

Photo credit: Nikolay Doychinov | AFP

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

For some time now, US President Joe Biden has been sounding the alarm over a purported plan by Russia to invade Ukraine. He has been joined by European allies in warning of tough action should Russia move troops into its southwestern neighbour’s territory.

