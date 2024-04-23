Fake fertiliser

Kisero: Rid fertiliser subsidy of politics

Some of the 560 bags of substandard fertiliser that were seized at the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Molo, Nakuru County on March 23, 2024.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • In Tanzania, the fertiliser subsidy programme is run by the Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority.
  • Last year, the government suddenly shifted the management of imports to the corruption-ridden KNTC.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How Tanzanian traders made coconut dishes too posh for Kenyans

  2. PREMIUM Motoring: Faulty car cooling system? What to do

  3. PREMIUM Inside roaring conflict pitting VC Kiama against UoN council

    Prof Stephen Kiama

  4. PREMIUM Inside UDA's 190,000-candidate grassroots elections

    KRA Chairman, Anthony Mwaura

  5. PREMIUM Creating wealth, one bead at a time

    Jane Kailikia,