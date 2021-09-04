Is Uhuru, or Ruto, in charge?

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has a word with his deputy Dr William Ruto during the 57th Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 01, 2020 at State House Gardens, Nairobi.

By  Makau Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Mr Ruto has escalated the rhetoric with his boss by hinting – without any subtlety – that the security forces could even be treacherously divided.
  • Although estranged from his boss, Mr Ruto is still the second most powerful official in the state.

Kenya has never witnessed the security – existential – threat posed by the total collapse of the relationship between Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto. We’ve entered very dangerous uncharted territory. Not even the rapture between Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and VP Jaramogi Oginga Odinga at the dawn of the republic threatened the cataclysm we see today. Mr Odinga did the honourable thing, and quit of his own volition.

