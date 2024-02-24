Jamhuri Day

Is Kenya an anchor state in Africa?

Kenya flags fly at Uhuru Gardens Park on December 11, 2021. Kenya has fallen from among the most dominant economies in Africa. It’s behind Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, and Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Depending on the metrics, Kenya has fallen from among the most dominant economies in Africa. It’s behind Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, and Ethiopia.
  • In the region, our neighbours are quickly catching up with Ethiopia surpassing us, and Tanzania nipping at our heels.
  • We must recapture our ethics, make it easier to business, and eradicate corruption to become an anchor state.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Kenya must put forward its best and ablest for AU Commission

    African Union

  2. PREMIUM Bindra: Why supporting literature enriches lives, contributes to the greater good

    A librarian at the Kenya National Library Services

  3. PREMIUM Mutua: Is Kenya an anchor state in Africa?

    Jamhuri Day

  4. PREMIUM Kang’ata: Emulate food champion Wawira’s vision

    Wawira Njiru

  5. PREMIUM Inside fight for the soul of Aberdare

    River Gitiri in Aberdares