James Griffiths and Jomo Kenyatta

A nation of cheats from day one

British Secretary of State for the Colonies, James Griffiths (left), talks to Jomo Kenyatta and a Kikuyu elder in Kiambu in May 1951. Griffiths had come to Kenya to obtain the views of community leaders on constitutional changes.

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Please steal. Just don’t be stupid enough to be caught. That in a nutshell was the philosophy of the nascent Kenyan state.
  • I have heard it said that Mzee Jomo Kenyatta – the republic’s founder – was the last “colonial governor.” There’s a strong case to be made that Mzee was “handed” Kenya to perpetuate the colonial project.

