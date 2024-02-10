Mandera al-shabaab attack

Era of transparency and statecraft

A shell of a lorry burnt by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera South in a past attack. There’s no way Kenya can thwart the deadly – sometimes existential – threats posed by terror groups like Al Shabaab without citizen cooperation


Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Democracy today cannot be safeguarded from malevolent forces without new-age spy craft. In other words, statecraft itself depends today on a nation’s ability to collect and digest massive tonnes of information into actionable knowledge and intelligence. That will require cooperation, especially in regional blocs and like-minded states.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Africa should avoid being sucked into the global battle of narratives

    EU-AU summit

  2. PREMIUM Makau Mutua: Era of transparency and statecraft

    Mandera al-shabaab attack

  3. PREMIUM From Embu village to Cabinet: Sicily Kariuki chronicles

    Sicily Kariuki

  4. PREMIUM Prof Bukachi: What I learnt from my mum who took all 12 of us to school

    Salome Bukachi,

  5. PREMIUM Femicide: ‘How we escaped death in abusive marriages’