In Raila’s Nyanza base, ODM meets ‘chop and mix’ wave

It is always fun to be in my village during election campaign periods. Conversations hardly end without folks here asking your opinion about the presidential race between the son of the soil, Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja), and his main rival William Ruto (UDA).

Not that your opinion really matters that much though, and you are better advised not to veer too far off the popular views peddled by the vernacular radio stations.

The more interesting moments are those featuring debates about the down-ballot races for county governor, senator, National Assembly member, woman rep and ward rep.

Kisumu and the other so-called Luo Nyanza counties – Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori – are traditional ODM party strongholds.

So you would think that just about everyone you come across would be rooting for the ODM candidates in the August 9 elections.

As usual, the party is urging voters in the region to do the ‘six-piece’ thing, meaning casting the ballot for the ODM candidates for the six seats, from President down to MCA. But going by how fast the counterweight ‘Ng’adi Inywandi’ (‘chop and mix’) movement is gaining traction, the ‘six-piece’ campaign isn’t quite resonating with a sizeable number of people here.

Food kiosk menu

The last time I was home, in April, ‘Ng’adi Inywandi’ was still a popular name on the food kiosk menu, referring to a mixed dish of chopped chapati and beans.

Now, it is a political movement challenging the six-piece voting pattern in the region and advocating the election of candidates running on other party tickets or as independents.

And it is proving quite an awkward opponent for ODM as well. With the protagonists of ‘Ng’adi Inywandi’ professing loyalty to Mr Odinga and his Azimio coalition, they have significantly disarmed their ODM rivals, many of whom use their perceived closeness to the region’s political kingpin to try to woo voters. Their common refrain on the campaign trail is, ‘Tek ni Raila obedo President (As long as Raila becomes President)’.

A majority of them remain nominally ODM members, having only recently decided to hitch alternative election vehicles after losing out on the dominant party’s tickets during the primaries. The party, notorious for its chaotic primaries in recent elections, chose to issue direct tickets to some of its preferred candidates to supposedly avoid chaos and reward loyalty.

Where aspirants were subjected to the primaries, nearly all the incumbents won, leaving behind a large number of aggrieved ‘losers’ in their wake.

In my village, folks are still bemused about the good fortunes of a certain woman rep candidate who no one says he or she voted for in local polling stations but was nevertheless declared the winner in all of them.

If such voters take their grievances to the ballot, the ‘Ng’adi Nywandi’ movement might just pull off surprise wins in some areas.