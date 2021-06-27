I blame leaders for ‘Nairobbery’

A suspected mugger is guarded by police officers at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

 When our leaders took the oath of office, one thing they swore to do, in a nutshell, is serve until the end of their political terms. The early campaigns, which began nearly four years ago, mean they have not had their eyes on their legal mandate for a while.

