I blame leaders for ‘Nairobbery’

When our leaders took the oath of office, one thing they swore to do, in a nutshell, is serve until the end of their political terms. The early campaigns, which began nearly four years ago, mean they have not had their eyes on their legal mandate for a while.

With campaigns entering fever pitch, politics has pretty much taken over every facet of the leaders’ lives and, sadly, ours too. As a result, many sectors have been left wanting. One of those is the security docket. Hardworking citizens should not have to lose their property or lives due to failure by their leaders to secure them. Security is not negotiable but a right accruing to every citizen and a legal duty on leaders.

Nairobi’s crime rate seems to rise every time we near elections. The last time crime was this bad, the capital city was nicknamed “Nairobbery” and it took some hard work to reclaim credibility.

Come another election and Kenyans are, yet again, being left at the mercy of thugs, who are overrunning Nairobi and Nairobians.

Not a day goes by without serious crimes being reported. Kidnappings, particularly of young children and women, have been the worst in living memory. Muggings, and violent robberies on the streets and at home, have become the norm. Residents of the major towns, especially Nairobi, are losing their property and lives to criminals who pretty much work with impunity.

Criminals

Criminals are opportunists; they can sense that the best time to engage in crime is when leaders have taken their eyes off the ball and are busy looking for votes. Given the spike in the crime rate, one is left wondering whether there is anyone keeping the country and, indeed, Kenyans safe.

Police have, for once, been exemplary in their pursuit of kidnappers and working hard to stamp out the problem. Hats off to the officers for their speedy reaction to the latest crime wave.

The anti-mugging squad that they set up on the heels of increased muggings in the capital is a testament to their dedication. However, they seem to have little resources to support them when it comes to tackling crime.

It does not help either that some officers have gone rogue, and engaged in criminal activities. Only recently, one was reported to have robbed an M-Pesa shop of Sh9,000. Others have been filmed breaking into business premises and robbing them.

This is an indication of a poorly remunerated force, making it easy for officers to convert to criminality to make ends meet.

Unjustifiable spending spree

The defence budget is reported to increase year on year. Most of the funding has gone into supporting Kenya Defence Forces to acquire the latest weaponry and other war gadgets that I believe they don’t need.

This is money that is being disproportionately set aside to fight a negligible level of terrorism in the country. The lack of transparency on defence expenditure also begs the question whether corruption is at the heart of such an unjustifiable spending spree for arms and ammunition.

Low-level crimes, such as muggings, and violent crimes in the communities demand that more money goes into supporting the police to secure towns and cities from criminals, and that includes terrorists. Terrorism is not a stand-alone crime but one that falls within the role of the police. Transferring it to KDF is a dubious way to justify heavy defence spending that leaves the police under-resourced.

One other issue that also needs reviewing is the attachment of hundreds of police to politicians and everyone qualified to be called a leader. This is police personnel that is required to add to the boots on the street to fight crime. Having many police officers guarding just a few people in the country as the rest of the population suffers insecurity is counter-productive.

Covid-battered economy

Besides, showing a large number of police guarding one person proves to the world that Kenya is such a dangerous place that its own leadership cannot freely move around without security. Most leaders can afford private security if they wish and should release police for policing work.

The increase in crime levels runs counter to the country yearning to revive its Covid-battered economy. Investment, both local and international, could not come any sooner. However, crime and investment are like oil and water: They do not mix! Nobody should have to invest and then live in fear, worrying about their investment, because their security and that of their property is not guaranteed by those mandated to do so.

Our leaders are legally responsible for keeping the citizens safe and are still accountable for any security failures until a new administration comes in. In societies with a conscience, heads would roll from the top for security failures. But then, for the crimes of the leaders, we tend to prefer wrongly punishing junior officers instead!

We want a ‘Nairoberry’, not ‘Nairobbery’. It is time the government ensured we are all safe; otherwise, nobody will be.