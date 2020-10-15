How to get your article published in ‘Nation’ without breaking a sweat

The first thing you do is to study the Nation to find out the kind of articles the newspaper publishes.

This is key. It’s called market research. You must write what editors want, not what you want to write.

Unfortunately, this is what most people trying to get published don’t seem to realise. I can tell this from the many complaints I get from disappointed writers who say their articles are rejected even when they are well-written.

Writing on impulse, or because you’ve “a passion for writing”, will not take you very far. But if you know what the newspaper is likely to publish, you’re in a better position to write what the editor will print. Doing your market research increases your chances of success and eliminates the need to ask the editor unnecessary questions.

Market research

The concept of market research is not peculiar to freelance writing. In industry, companies who sell products and services carry out market research to find out what consumers want.

They then tailor their products and services to meet those demands. Think of your article as a product and the editor as your customer.

To do market research, just look through a week’s supply of Nation newspapers. Study the whole newspaper, individual sections and the articles.

You’ll then see the trend and get a good feel of the kind of articles the newspaper is likely to print. Once you’ve done your market research, you’re ready to start writing, but not before.

One more thing. Once the article is written, make sure you pitch it convincingly to the editor. If necessary, submit the article when the subject matter is timely and topical. If you’re a new writer, convince the editor you’ve the right credentials to write the article.

Fluid environment

Also note that the Opinion Editor cannot always give feedback or guarantee on if or when an article will be published. The desk receives as many as 20 articles daily and it’s tough enough for the editor to wade through them and schedule them for publication.

Additionally, we operate in a fluid environment, where an article could be taken off the page to make way for a time-bound piece.

I’ve given this advice before. I’m only repeating it because there are many writers who continue to complain that their articles are not published for no good reason. They fail to realise they may not be writing the kind of articles the Nation wants.

Below are some letters, which demonstrate the writers are clueless, have not done their market research and yet they want to write for the Nation.

“I am working on some articles based on general knowledge discussing anything on the planet… Is there room for me?”

“Hi, I am Caleb …. can I send my article for publication. Can it go through?”

“Hope all is well, I am looking at writing a blog. Please do let me know if you are interested … and I can then send you the concept?”

“I find this as the opportune moment and venue to showcase my talent. I therefore wish and request for an opportunity to be writing/blogging for Nation Media Group. I am currently an MBA student at the University of Nairobi … Your kind consideration will be highly appreciated. Looking forward to a positive feedback of the same from you.”

Such letters from such dudes make me sad. In the past four years, I’ve published here several articles on “how-to” for would-be contributors. The articles include “This is what you should do to get the editor to consider your article” (Sept. 1, 2016), “Opinion editor offers advice on how best to present your article,” (Feb. 22, 2018), “Why the editor has discretion to reject, shorten or rewrite letters” (Jan. 25, 2019) and “Follow these guidelines to ensure your articles see light of the day” (Dec. 27, 2019).

The Public Editor is an independent news ombudsman who handles readers’ complaints on editorial matters including accuracy and journalistic standards. Email: publiceditor@ke.nationmedia.com. Call or text 0721989264.