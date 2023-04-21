How to bolster the sleeping giant that is creative industry

In last week’s column, we discussed the challenges faced by Kenya’s cultural and creative industries (CCI). In today’s piece, I will float some ideas and possible solutions that will grow what I am now calling Kenya’s ‘sleeping giant’.

The biggest challenge faced by Kenya’s creative economy is the lack of capital. A lot of start-ups in this industry are seen as high-risk and are therefore not able to attract commercial loans.

To tackle this challenge, the government must find ways to finance the creative economy to encourage more young people to get into this fast-growing industry. There have been discussions around a film fund, which will be provided for in the Creative Economy Bill, which is yet to be passed.

If well implemented, the fund would go a long way in launching and sustaining the careers of millions of young Kenyans. We have also seen private entities — specifically in the non-profit sector — investing significantly in the country’s creative economy through grants and training. There have also been discussions around incentivising companies with tax breaks to encourage them to invest in the creative industry.

The lack of entrepreneurial knowledge in the creative industry was also identified as a serious challenge. While it is important to encourage cultural production, these efforts must be coupled with business and entrepreneurial training to equip creatives with the necessary skills to ensure the survival of their start-ups. This entrepreneurial technical support must be sustained throughout the life cycles of these creative outfits.

Legal support

In the same vein, we need to set up more incubation and accelerator programmes specifically targeting the creative industry to only provide these critical business skills, but also to provide them with ecosystems they could work and thrive in. Additionally, we need to provide the creative industry with free legal support, especially around intellectual property rights and copyright law.

The dearth of infrastructure and institutions is a significant challenge that will require a lot of investment from the government and the private sector. We need to have more creative spaces such as exhibition spaces and art and culture centres, well-equipped theatres, music halls, art galleries and studios and other infrastructure to foster a national appreciation of Kenya’s cultural industries.

The creative economy also has the potential to significantly increase our exports such as music, fashion and leather products. Therefore, we must invest more in trade fairs and exhibitions to showcase Kenya’s creative talent beyond the borders.

While a lot of these ideas hinge on the government’s effort and political goodwill, it is also important to note that the growth of Kenya’s creative industry is also pegged on solid private-public partnerships. These strategic alliances will not only ensure significant investment in the industry, but the mainstreaming of the cultural and creative industry as a respectable career.