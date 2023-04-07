The untapped potential of the creative economy

As African countries grapple with unemployment, governments have identified new, high-potential sectors that can provide jobs for the youth.

The creative economy has been identified as one of the fastest-growing sectors not only as a source of employment but also as an enabler of national innovation and national cohesion.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) defines creative industries as “cycles of assembling, production and distribution of goods and services that use ideas and intellectual capital as the primary inputs”.

The creative industries are characterised by knowledge-based activities that yield ‘tangible goods and intangible intellectual or artistic services’ that have creative content, economic value and market objectives.

Creative industries include fashion, performing arts, photography, art and crafts, film, video, music, publishing, advertising, architecture, electronic publishing, television and radio.

The potential of this sector has piqued the interest of governments and policymakers as a new area for investment and quick returns.

Data from UNCTAD shows the sector contributes 3.1 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) and provides 6.2 per cent of all employment globally, creating about 50 million jobs. Further, the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) employ more youth in the 15-29 years bracket than any other sector in the world. This industry also employs a lot of women and youth.

Audio-visual industry

In Africa, the creative economy is growing, although we are yet to fully tap into it. The film and audio-visual industry in Africa is among the most vibrant on the continent, employing about five million people and accounting for five billion US dollars’ worth of GDP.

According to a 2021 UNESCO report, Africa’s film and audio-visual industries have the potential to generate about US$20 billion in revenues and more than 20 million jobs, with the right investment.

South Africa has made significant steps in realising the potential of its cultural and creative industries. A 2022 study conducted by South African Cultural Observatory (SACO) found that South Africa’s cultural and creative industry contributed three per cent of the country’s GDP and created jobs for a million South Africans, which translates to about six per cent of all employment in South Africa.

The same study found that South Africa’s cultural exports were worth about US$316.5 million, making up 0.37 per cent of the value of the country’s commodity exports.

It is clear that with the right investment and policies in place, the cultural and creative industries in Africa can create wealth and jobs for millions of African youth.

However, it is not as rosy as it sounds. In the next few weeks, I will be unpacking the structural challenges of Kenya’s creative economy — including possible solutions — and the critical role of technology.