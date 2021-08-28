How much unnecessary pain do you inflict on your customers?

Customer care

Ms Pauline Shamola, serves Mr William, a person living with disability at the Safaricom Customer Care shop in Nakuru on October 25, 2016. 


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Big organisations still don’t get it. They still don’t grasp that what you think you offer isn’t what matters — it’s what you put your customers through that counts.
  • If the customer experience is slow, unintuitive, full of unnecessary frictions, and intensely time-consuming — you fail.

Some years back I was the facilitator for a strategy retreat for a leading corporate, and checked into a hotel for the event. It was a high-level affair; all board members and senior executives were present.

