What next for Barça? Why I was unmoved by Messi’s tears

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi had been expected to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona on August 5 but instead, after 788 games, the club announced he is leaving at the age of 34.
 

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Having the great player in the team was a massive boost for the club back in the day; but of late, it was one of the causes of a financial meltdown.
  • Messi became bigger than any player; bigger than any recent coach; bigger even than the club’s board. Barcelona was Messi. And now there is no Messi.

Lionel Messi cried. A lot. Football’s icon showed up at a press conference to announce his sudden departure from his beloved club, FC Barcelona, after two glorious decades there. As he stood to make his speech, he faltered, his voice breaking.

