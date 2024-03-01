Homa Bay conference – quite an impressive show

Governor Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at one of the exhibition stands at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay town on February 27, 2024. 

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

What you need to know:

  • What set the Homa Bay conference apart is the profiles of 42 opportunities that they consider bankable in agribusiness, health, tourism and hospitality, mining, water and sanitation, energy and ICT.
  •  The second Homa Bay County International Investment Conference attracted thousands of delegates, speakers, investors and financial institutions.
  • The County Government got an operator’s license for the Riwa Special Economic Zone while an enterprise based in the SEZ also got a license.

