Here’s how to end intimate partner violence

Sexual violence

Statistics show the abusers in cases of intimate partner violence are often men, and the abused are most often women.

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Even where a man does not necessarily lay a hand on his woman partner, he could verbally insult her and erode her sense of self.
  • Victims of intimate partner violence often have to keep the fact that they are being harmed at home deeply secret, weathering abuse in silence.

During the conversation on Intimate Partner Violence at the Generation Equality Forum, a high-level global get-together about advancing and actualising equality and equity for women, the Kenyan government unveiled a roadmap to ending gender-based violence by 2026.

