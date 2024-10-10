Gachagua case: Why media could have done more to educate public

If sufficient public education had taken place, we likely would not have witnessed chaos on Day One of the rushed public participation process. Scenes of excited and irate individuals tearing up “ballot papers”, claiming they were “fake” because they lacked serial numbers, could have been avoided.

Amidst shouts of “Kufa makanga, kufa dereva,” many mistakenly believed they were casting a “no vote” against the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or a “yes vote” for the impeachment of President William Ruto. Proper public education would have ensured that the participation process was well understood.

Clear public education would have informed participants that President Ruto was not “on the ballot” for impeachment. They would have understood that only “paper votes” would count, despite the fervour of their oral responses. As High Court Judge Richard Mwongo stated, the public must first be sensitised on the issue at hand.

Public education for such a historic decision affecting the political landscape was necessary to facilitate fair and effective participation regarding the impeachment of the Deputy President. The National Assembly had a duty to implement public education before and during this hurried participation. Yet there was virtually none.

Public education could have explained why public views were sought and how the information would be utilised. It should have clarified the allegations against the Deputy President, enabling the public to articulate their opinions.

Public education

When individuals grasp the issues at stake, they are more likely to engage thoughtfully in the process. Public education could also have helped to simplify the legal jargon, making the Public Views Template more accessible and understandable. Additionally, public education can counter misinformation, leading to more accurate public opinion.

The Public Views Template deserves specific mention. It was confusing and difficult for the average participant to navigate. The National Assembly should have simplified the document by condensing detailed legal arguments into brief, clear summaries.

Using simpler language to explain alleged violations would have made it more accessible. The lengthy and intricate explanations overwhelmed many respondents, particularly those unfamiliar with constitutional law. A bullet-point format could have presented the information more clearly.

The National Assembly should also have distributed informational materials summarising the implications of the impeachment. It should have created a dedicated website where citizens could access information and ask questions. The National Assembly’s existing website for downloading relevant documents — including the template — was difficult to navigate.

In addition, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge should have clarified how the collected data would be processed, ensuring transparency and maintaining public trust. Addressing concerns about data security and the integrity of completed forms —assuring that they would not be altered, destroyed, stolen or ignored — was essential for fostering confidence in the impeachment process.

Informing citizens

While the National Assembly had the primary responsibility of public education, the media also had a vital role. The media is tasked with informing, explaining, and educating the public. Outlets like the Nation Media Group could have provided crucial education regarding the public participation process, building trust and transparency.

Public education is vital in empowering and informing citizens about the impeachment process and its significance. It can significantly reduce misinformation. The media could have explained the charges, ensuring the public understood those allegations.

By educating the public on the impeachment process, the media could have shaped public perception, accountability, and the overall integrity of the process, enriching citizens’ understanding of the situation.

In the impeachment process, the media can serve as a pillar of democracy by informing, educating, and engaging the public, thereby promoting transparency and accountability. By enhancing public understanding and participation in the impeachment process, the media can help to uphold democracy.

The media’s educational and watchdog role is crucial to ensuring a fair and credible impeachment process of the Deputy President.