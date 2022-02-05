For Ruto, the toughest part of the battle is about to begin

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses wananchi at Mukurweini town in Nyeri County on December 4, 2021. The Deputy President’s recent move to bring ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangúla on board is ruffling feathers among his loyalists from Mt Kenya.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto took days off the campaign trail last week to presumably go cool off by the spectacular fountains of Dubai.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.