Elevating Kenya into a digitally skilled society

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution —characterised by the ‘4.0 technologies’ such as artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D printing, among others — becomes a reality, digital skills have never been more critical as we step into a future filled with radical technologies that will change how we live, work and interact.

This future will have a high demand for digital skills that will not only be critical for our professional and personal lives but will also be key to coping with the rapid changes in technology.

So exactly why do we need a digitally skilled society? For starters, it is only through a digitally skilled society that we will fully maximise the benefits of a digital economy and a highly connected society.

Secondly, a digitally skilled society means we will have more people online, for a longer time which will in turn boost the uptake of digital platforms, products and services to improve the quality of life.

A digital society will also go a long way in bolstering a strong digital workforce that will leverage the new jobs and new forms of employment such as the gig economy, therefore contributing significantly to the digital economy and the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

There have been a lot of deliberate government efforts to build the country’s digital skills, including the integration of ICT into the national education system. We have seen efforts to bring in ICT through the new competency-based curriculum and programmes such as the Digital Literacy Project (Laptop project). We have also seen more universities and TVETs offering IT courses.

Experiential training

At a national strategy level, the Kenya Digital Economy Blueprint (2019) recognises digital skills as a key cog in achieving the country’s full digital economy potential. The strategic document classifies digital skills into basic, intermediate and advanced skills with key focus areas being training for digital skills and values that are integrated into institutions of learning as well as embedding experiential training and mentorship into institutions of learning.

The Kenya Digital Masterplan (2022-2032) covers digital literacy training for 20 million citizens, 10,000 ICT professionals on high-end skills, 300,000 public servants and 350,000 teachers to equip them to deliver services more effectively and leverage the ICT opportunities.

However, huge gaps in digital skills still exist and Kenya still remains short on producing highly skilled professionals in ICT. There are various reasons for these gaps, including internet accessibility and affordability gaps, according to a recent World Bank report. We will need a more updated policy framework that ensures the delivery of quality digital skills.

To close the accessibility gap, we must ensure internet connectivity and availability of ICT equipment, especially in secondary schools, where studies have identified the widest gaps. We must also effect curriculum changes to make digital skills compulsory in secondary schools and in TVETs.

Lastly, we must foster industry and academia strategic partnerships to facilitate knowledge exchange, mentorship and market-relevant training.