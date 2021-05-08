Cryptocurrency: The news from the noise

The king of cryptocurrency is Bitcoin. But there are many others cryptos.

For many who struggle to wrap their heads around the concept of cryptocurrency, you are not alone. Many people find this subject arcane and evade it. But it should not be that complicated. Cryptocurrency is virtual money that people can use just like real money to buy things and services.

