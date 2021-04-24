Why price of smart devices is set to surge

Shortage of chips-loaded devices is in short supply, thereby bumping the price up.

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

Expect cars, phones, and other chips-loaded devices to cost more. The appetite for semiconductors, also known as chips, has been on an upward trend owing to a worldwide spike in demand for smart electronics.

