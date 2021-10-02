Cost of health care shouldn’t lead to poverty

We desperately need relevant health statistics to understand health economics properly.

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Doctor consultations, hospital stays, tests, medications and supplements are all expensive, especially if required over a long period of time.
  • Many defendants in court cases have cited a loved one who is ill and no opportunities to earn as the catalyst that led them down dangerous paths.

A June 2021 study into Covid-19 bills done by the Kenya Medical Research Institute, a state corporation, found a range from lows of Sh21,359 a day for patients without symptoms, to Sh51,684 a day for those needing intensive care. If one in four Kenyans is living below the poverty line of $1.90 cents a day, or Sh209, these bills are cruelly exorbitant and far beyond any ability to pay. 

