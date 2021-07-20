Clean up pre-shipment services

Kenya Bureau of Standards

Corruption, political meddling and bungling by Kenya Bureau of Standards have combined to make it impossible for us to contract new pre-shipment inspection players.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

kebs, pre-shipment inspection, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Industrialisation, Henry Kosgey, tax revenue, Public Procurement Administrative Authority

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Clean up pre-shipment services

  2. Njeri Rugene: Assure Kenyans of safety, security of children

  3. Macharia Gaitho: Parties all slogan and no plan

  4. Abigail Arunga: Terence, the creative crossing a line

  5. Kaltum Guyo: Degree rule is the way to go

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.