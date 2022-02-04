Church must rid itself of cults and rogue clerics

This week, those who love the church more than Christ Himself took out their matchsticks and lit the fire in Ida Odinga’s garden. What was meant to encourage religious outfits not to take advantage of their flock ended up being twisted to mean that she hates places of worship and wished to be given a whip to emulate what Jesus did to those trading in church instead of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

It forced her to apologise for being right, simply because her husband is running for President and she’s not her official spokesperson.

Every other day, Kenyans are called upon to separate ideas from those who advance them, because time and again we’ve proven to walk with our blinkers for fear of the hot sun.

The suggestion Ida Odinga advanced was not from an alien invasion of Planet Earth. She was only lending a powerful voice to a discussion that’s been going on since Kenya became known for producing world-class athletes and politicians who lie through their teeth.

Conmen in the church

Beseeching the clergy to pursue theology isn’t hate speech in the books of NCIC. Asking churches founded on mistaken religious beliefs to be taken back for training shouldn’t worry anyone unless they haven’t been promised transport money and training allowance.

This country is replete with ‘men and women of God’ who wear dubious titles earned from tricking gullible congregants to invest in a heaven they made up in their minds and which God has nothing to do with.

Conmen are no longer found at the public bus stage picking the pockets of commuters punching each other for the last seat on the evening return ride. Conmen discovered all they need is a fancy church name, 10 iron-sheet panels and a serviceable horn; and they’re on their way to beating the world record of the quickest church to turn into a swindler’s club.

When the Church last year banned politicians from using the pulpit to fire rockets at their rival, it was a welcome relief to many Kenyans who’d been urging them not to leave peacemaking to the United Nations Security Council alone. But many more churches, mostly those intending to cash in on the political season, cried tears at the sight of campaign money flying over their heads.

These are the same churches that have no space for expert opinion on governance issues affecting ordinary people. We have religious cults that discourage children from going to school, arguing that there are no schools in heaven. Others won’t let you access healthcare because God is the master healer.

Vulnerable congregants

If someone crams his followers into a cultic cave and gasses them with holy smoke in readiness for doomsday, it’s not the preacher who shall be blamed for the loss of innocent lives but the government.

The responsibility of protecting innocent worshippers who have no intellectual rigour to discern malice from benevolence rests with the state. Any measure to tighten the noose around those taking advantage of vulnerable congregants to rinse them off their sweat is highly welcome and unanimously encouraged.

If the church doesn’t want regulatory help, let them show us the Hand of God in their dealings with their helpless flock instead of leaving it to Diego Maradona, who’s no longer with us. Simply put, the church owes the congregation a duty of care.

If I’m going to sell my village land to afford your anointing oil that’s supposed to cure me of a terminal disease, that anointing oil better be good because if it falls short we’re asking for more than a refund.

The church must rid itself of rogue clerics who play politics with religion, or they’ll be forced to register the money-making enterprises under the right business category.