Church must rid itself of cults and rogue clerics

Ida Odinga

Ida Odinga during the relaunch of Sibanduki at Panari Hotel, Nairobi on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • The suggestion Ida Odinga advanced was not from an alien invasion of Planet Earth.
  • She was only lending a powerful voice to a discussion that’s been going on.

This week, those who love the church more than Christ Himself took out their matchsticks and lit the fire in Ida Odinga’s garden. What was meant to encourage religious outfits not to take advantage of their flock ended up being twisted to mean that she hates places of worship and wished to be given a whip to emulate what Jesus did to those trading in church instead of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.