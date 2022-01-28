Trees won’t eat until Forest Bill promises to save their lives

Friends of Karura Forest

Friends of Karura Forest (FKF) Chairperson Dr Winnie Kiiru gestures during a media briefing on January 25, 2022 at 680 Hotel on the proposed amendments to Kenya’s Forest Conservation Act of 2016. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Gabriel Oguda

What you need to know:

  • Two years ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a nationwide forest restoration initiative.
  • It came from a position of national concern that Kenya has a total forest cover of less than seven per cent.

We pride ourselves to be the most developed country in East and Central Africa. For a long time, we were the blue-eyed boy of western civilisation and an international forum on Africa wasn’t complete without Kenya being mentioned for its radiant people, massaging climate and world-class biodiversity. 

