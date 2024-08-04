Cabinet picks an insult to Gen Zs

The appointment of politicians into the Cabinet and recycling others from the list of Cabinet Secretaries who had been sacked was a kick in the teeth for many young people who demanded a sea change in our politics. The controversial Cabinet appointments were not only insulting of Gen Z but showed lack of sympathy for the young people who died or were injured during the recent protests for a better Kenya.

To say Kenya needs better governance does not even begin to explain the rot in our politics, society and poor economic status. The President was offered a great opportunity by the young people, who are the majority, to build a more inclusive government that would and should have included the young. Instead, he threw away this golden opportunity and selfishly resorted to the old ways of relying on washed-up, washed-out, incompetent and corrupt politicians to form the new government. If the previous CSs were sent home for failing in their duty, returning them proves that the President rewards mediocrity than meritocracy. His belief in Chapter Six of the Constitution or the Constitution itself is, therefore, nought, if that.

Political scam

The new appointments were the biggest political scam perhaps committed in Kenyan history. This is akin to adults stealing food from the mouths of babies in a cradle. It is disturbingly familiar. It may not be a surprise but given the recent hue and cry by Gen Z, one would have hoped that the political class would finally have learnt a lesson and listened to pleas and cries of the vulnerable, the young, the educated unemployed and other decent but poor Kenyans.

However, the President instead decided to rely on the political quartet that is currently holding Kenya ransom that comprises of Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi, Deputy President Gachagua, ODM honcho Raila Odinga and President Ruto himself to share the Cabinet slots among themselves, as if millions other Kenyans had no stake in the country. The tribal numbers to the Cabinet speak for themselves, with ODM filling in the odd tribe to balance their books.

Gen Z sacrificed their lives to want a better future by demanding for jobs. The degrees that their families begged and borrowed to help them acquire are gathering dust at home as the government decides their best job is to eat public funds with a large spoon than create jobs for them. Some of the youth who died belonged to mama mbogas, whose sacrifice and work ethics would put most of the wealthy CSs crying for jobs to shame.

Not engaging with Gen Z because they are leaderless was the lamest duck excuse anyone in government could give. Gen Z needed not one voice to speak for them as they had collective voice and spirit to demand for what is rightfully theirs. They were left out in the recent appointments because the old guards, whose mean age is approximately 63 years, will never be ready to share the stage with creative, forward looking and energetic Gen Z, because they are a threat to the status quo they wish to hold onto at the expense of the future of others’ children.

Drawing huge salaries

Confident democracies will find nothing wrong in leaving a seat open for the young. They know they are the future and need to carry on their good work and preserve it for prosperity.

Our CSs and government officials are great at drawing huge salaries and demanding for more perks but stop at creating opportunities for those paying their salaries. They prefer to export other people’ children to be the source of economic contribution in other territories than that they are paid to build. It is mind boggling this scheme of forcing Kenyans out of their country to go and serve others as if we have built the industries, hospitals, schools and a country that is beyond first class with enough resources to share.

Incidentally, France has one of the youngest Prime Ministers at the age of 34. Senegalese Prime Minister is 44. The youngest female Prime Minister was Sanna Marin of Finland at 34. Having young leaders just cannot happen in Kenya because the old and rotten would rather stay on and spread the skunk. Not my word but that of ODM who have now also decided, if you can’t beat them in skunking, join them and stink too.

Demand for better leadership is not just good for the country’s socio-economic progress. Appointing people who lack integrity is not only bad for the country at home but impacts on its image on the international stage. The West would certainly not touch most of our CSs with a bargepole given their lack of credibility.

If we have leaders who cannot be trusted by other countries on trade and diplomatic issues, what is the point of nominating them than for the sake of fleeting power that adds no value to the country?

If the President cared enough for Gen -Zs demands, he should have appointed new honest faces to the Cabinet and left a few seats for the young.

Ms Guyo is a legal researcher, [email protected], @kdiguyo