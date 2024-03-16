Raila Odinga

Back Raila fully for AU top job

Raila Odinga. He has formally announced his candidature for chairperson of the Africa Union (AU) Commission.

Photo credit: File | Nairobi Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga is one of the most qualified individuals to ever gun for the position. There can’t be a better candidate.
  • We must, and will, humbly plead for every vote.
  • Our task should be an easy one on paper simply because Mr Odinga has no peer in terms of his qualifications for the job.

