Addicts need helping, not jailing

The story by Jackson Ngari, "Coping mechanism? Why ‘hustlers’ are resorting to alcohol" (Daily Nation, July 17) paints a grim picture of how alcohol is blighting the lives of Kenyans, especially the youth. The problem with alcohol abuse is not new in Kenya. Also not new is abuse of substances such as miraa and illegal hard drugs like cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

Most of the youth interviewed or seen in Mombasa, Isiolo and other cities and towns across the country high on illegal intoxicants cite life challenges that have made them turn to alcohol and substance abuse for solace. High unemployment rate among the youth is one issue that draws many of them to the situation. According to the Federation of Kenya Employers, “the youth (15-34 years) have the highest unemployment rate, at 67 per cent”. This is a large human resource that is lost due to lack of employment and support to wean them off alcohol and illegal substances.

Addicts need medical help and not incarceration. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has put a lot of effort in addressing alcohol abuse in the Mount Kenya region. Though commendable, his is just a sticking plaster solution, considering that the problem, and the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse, have wider reach in Kenya as it affects youth from all corners of the country.

The most important issue is to address unemployment among the youth. That needs to be done sooner rather than later. Unemployment has the potential of leading to a spike in criminal activities as many youth are forced to turn to crime to survive. It also has a huge impact on the socioeconomic status of the country. These unemployed young people are unable to contribute positively to the economy.

Youth unemployment

Youth unemployment puts Kenya's economic growth plans at risk. This is because the country is losing human capital to alcohol, substance abuse and unemployment. The rest of the youth are looking to futures abroad, hence reducing the workforce even further.

Those unemployed are not just the unskilled labour but also skilled workers such as nurses and doctors. It is scandalous that the government exports such key workers that the country desperately needs to drive its health sector forward than employ them in public hospitals so as to reach the WHO ratio of nurse to patient. This is at a critical high ratio as the low number of nurses and doctors are not sufficient to meet the country’s needs.

Lack of correlation

There are many other graduates who are struggling to find work. This shows lack of correlation between our education system and the job market as colleges train graduates with little focus on work prospects. It is fraudulent for universities to offer a degree course knowing very well that it won’t translate to employment at the end of their training. It’s wasteful of the youth’s years and stagnates the economy.

Bad politics and corruption are two factors that stop Kenya from reaching its potential economically and socially. It also has a negative impact on investor confidence. As a result, the country fails to attract the types of investment that would unlock employment opportunities for Kenyans--especially the youth.

Politicians are too inward-looking and focus on the accumulation of personal wealth than enriching the country. That is why they dominate the business sector and influence state corporations in their favour. This is conflict of interest, which hampers competition and growth of businesses that the country needs to tackle unemployment. What’s more, corruption is and will always be the noose around our economic pillar. The lip service given to anti-corruption measures will only make graft tighten its grip on the economy and destroy it further.

The best way to tackle alcohol and substance abuse is by looking at the problem through the national prism and not tribal lens. There is a need, therefore, to set up a national body that will help in setting up rehabilitation centres countrywide where the affected can get help.

Many of the youth who end up suffering depression and psychotic episodes due to alcohol and substance abuse cannot afford private care. NHIF is neither keen to cover mental health treatment for outpatient care or for anti-depression or psychotic medication from my experience. This is something that needs to change in order to help many of these youth to access mental health services such as rehabs.

I am also an advocate of a welfare scheme for the youth. There is a need to have a similar scheme as those for the elderly to support the youth financially prior to finding employment. This will cut crime rates and minimise alcohol and substance abuse.

Crucially, an upskill of most of the youth is something that needs to be prioritised in line with employment creation. If there is money to appease politicians, there sure must be money to help the youth with monthly stipends to alleviate hardship brought on by unemployment.