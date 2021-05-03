A nation of idlers, thieves, conmen…

Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The layabouts, idlers, thieves, ne’er-do-wells, conmen and illiterates reflect who we are.
  • We have the power of vote, but commit treason by willingly electing into office known scoundrels.

‘Layabouts, idlers, thieves, ne’er-do-wells, conmen and illiterates’. This epic description of Kenyan leadership still holds true today as it did when penned 30 years ago by legendary journalist Philip Ochieng.

