Empower social workers to cater for teen parents

Serene Haven Nyeri

Kelvin Ndegwa and his wife Elizabeth Wanjiru talk to teenage mothers at Serene Haven centre in Nyeri on December 27, 2020.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

A few weeks ago, a case about a minor who was impregnated by another minor came to a turbulent end. The boy responsible for the pregnancy has been in and out of court for the past three years.  The pregnancy happened when he and the girl were both 14.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.