Why African Union should counter vaccine imperialism, profiteering

Covid vaccines

Uganda's Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng (second right) poses next to boxes of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines against the Covid-19 after their delivery as a part of the UN-led Covax initiative, at Entebbe international airport on March 5, 2021. AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Some companies like AstraZeneca promised not to profit off any Covid-19 vaccines “for the duration of the pandemic”.
  • Vaccine developers are reneging on both “benefit-sharing” and priority “post-trial access” promises.

In late February, the African Union, widely held as a model of regional political and economic integration in the world, started distributing the first million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to about 20 nations.

