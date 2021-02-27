BBI victory in Mt Kenya undermines Ruto’s ‘trauma bonding’ with region

By Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

  • For the aggressor, the Stockholm Syndrome is a survival strategy, not a trauma.
  • The Tangatanga squad in the region, however, still epitomises the “Stockholm Syndrome”.

On February 23 – dubbed “Super Tuesday”– all the 10 counties in the Mt Kenya region unanimously passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020. The triumph has dispelled the false prophecy by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who had sensationally written to President Uhuru Kenyatta warning that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was unpopular in the region.

