Protect senior citizens from lynch mobs

The increased cases of lynching of the elderly in parts of the country on suspicion of being witches or wizards is a grave issue that demands immediate attention. The heinous acts not only violate human rights but also undermine justice and equality.

For instance, Mzee Kibaara’s tragic experience, as reported in one of the daily newspapers, sent a chill down my spine. He narrated how his wife Mary Njoki, 75, was brutally murdered as he watched helplessly. The accusation against her was practising witchcraft—a belief deeply rooted in superstition and ignorance.

It is disheartening to witness such acts of violence and injustice. That an innocent woman may have lost her life to baseless accusations is a stark reminder of the need for education and enlightenment.

Superstitions have no place in a rational and progressive world. It is high time we challenged these beliefs that lead to discrimination, violence and loss of lives. We must promote critical thinking and encourage people to question unfounded claims.

Njoki’s story should serve as a wake-up call for us all. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to such atrocities. It is our responsibility as individuals and society to stand up against injustice and eradicate the harmful practices.

It is essential to recognise that everybody has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accusing someone of witchcraft without concrete evidence and subjecting them to violence is a clear violation of this fundamental principle. The government must ensure due process is followed and the culprits held accountable for their acts.

Moreover, the increase in these incidents indicates a deeper problem in society. It reflects a lack of education, awareness and understanding of the causes behind natural phenomena or misfortunes. Efforts should be made to educate communities about scientific explanations for events they perceive as supernatural.

The government, local leaders, community-based organisations and religious institutions can help to dispel misconceptions for a more tolerant society.