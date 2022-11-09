Help graduates apply acquired knowledge

The government has done and is still doing, great work in providing free education. I applaud the government for that since many Kenyans have been enlightened.

However, what the government really need to do is consider the well-being of learners after the completion of their studies, or rather, upon graduation.

Many students graduate from college or university and, for lack of opportunities, fail to put into practice what they studied there. This, therefore, becomes a waste of both their time spent studying and the resources used by the government to fund their studies.

For adequate utilisation of both the students’ time and public resources, the government should create a forum that would enable graduates to attain a job or employment that correlates with what they studied for.

The knowledge gained through education should be applied by graduates in their day-to-day lives and be put into practice for not only their own benefit but also the society as a whole.

The government should generate pathways that enable the application of what is learnt in school for the greater good of our beloved nation.

It is really painful to see graduates who have attained good degrees, diplomas and certificates just loitering in their areas of residence, doing nothing, due to lack of a pathway to a job or self-employment in line with what they studied.

Some are doing businesses that do not correspond with their type or level of study, therefore creating more competition for those who did not qualify to join an institution of higher learning.

In order to create a balanced economy, college graduates should be aided to put into practice their knowledge, hence lowering the high competition between non-graduate and graduate businessmen and women in the market.

It would be nice if the government finances graduate towards achieving a job or self-employment regarding what they studied for.

Indeed, it is good to have an educated nation. But, what’s the benefit of having such a nation if learners fail to put into practice their knowledge?

Gerald Tomno, Baringo

* * *

It is worrying that the government is considering stopping funding public universities in Kenya.

This is a dangerous thought as it is likely to lock out thousands of poor children from epic education.

Since all children have the intention to join university one day, they can start paying for higher education once they join Standard One.

If we come up with a policy whereby every child pays, say, Sh1,000 per year as school fees.

These fees may be channelled to the institutions of higher learning so that those children who will end up in public universities will not pay anything.

This fee should apply to children in both public and private schools. It will also be a motivation for parents to abandon private primary schools since most go there because they don’t like free things such as Free Primary Education (FPE) programme.

The task force reviewing education should look at policy and propose radical sustainable measures to address the future of higher education too.