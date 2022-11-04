Tap aptitude and fix attitude for innovation among students





Can college graduates appreciate and apply the acquired skills, knowledge, principles and practices in everyday life? Is their knowledge and theory practicable?

A recent viral first-class degree holder's lamentation is a wake-up call. The certificate conundrum is closely tied to the implication of attitude on aptitude.

Both complement each other for performance.

Although a certificate does not necessarily translate to a job, it is an important tool that carries the evidence of credible processes and qualifications for something. It augments competitive advantage and raises both public and personal confidence.

It is a verification of genuine education attainment showing that one meets the requirements of some discipline. It proves that one is adequately prepared to face the world of work with a certified license. It shows the skills set and standards, and commissions one to comfortably handle something.

Certificates demonstrate professional credibility, expertise and capacity for continued learning.

It thus demoralises to see high academic achievers struggle to find what to do with their high qualifications.

Attaining a first-class degree is no mean feat. It convinces that one is indisputably ingenious at something. Since one is exceptionally good, their effort should be valued and such people should be placed into immediate internship and mentorship programs before they degenerate and plunge into misery, despair and depression.

An Internship and attachment should foster confidence in the graduates and propel them into the workforce. Aptitude theory should be integrated with attitude in practice.

Misguided mentality

Some graduates have a misguided mentality. They fancy white-collar office jobs and get stuck in the risk assessment situation, feeling insecure and afraid of starting something. They dread to conceive ideas and do things.

Many college students and graduates do not expressly understand what they are studying or going to do after graduation. Wrong attitude and procrastination rob them of time and opportunity. Changing the mindset is good for the world of service.

Pressure and approval from society should not deter anyone from doing more. Success is not measured by colossal amounts of money or big jobs. The public and private sectors should tap the aptitude and fix the attitude for innovation.

While aptitude is the innate potential to do certain things out of accumulated knowledge and experience, attitude is the intrinsic drive to do things in a certain manner and speed towards the set goals.

Attitude can be nurtured through introspection as it helps one to overcome the ups and downs of life. It builds the coping mechanism that fosters work passion, strength and the spirit of resilience. It enables one to easily develop the life skills of decision-making, adaptability, self-discovery and emotional intelligence.

Instead of whining, graduates can volunteer, resiliently grow or even turn down ‘big jobs’ to help struggling folks in communities. When a lion is hungry it will look for food or die. For instance, those who dare to create content on YouTube are already enjoying the fruits. They should be lauded and awarded with ‘Shahada ya Jitihada’.

Sidelined

Interestingly, a section of the political class struggles to prove their credentials and requirements for the positions they hold and attempt to use shortcuts to navigate the hierarchy. They do this to justify and gratify their egos and desires, integrity aside.

This should not bother those who uphold values. Sadly, some degree holders are unable to find jobs they are qualified for, hence they feel sidelined and underutilised, and this may compromise their peace and integrity.

Under the basic education framework, the 21st-century learner has a broad opportunity to explore talents, interests and abilities earlier before selecting pathways and tracks in senior secondary.

Higher-order thinking learning experiences prepare the youth for effective and productive adult socio-economic, and technological roles as stipulated in the national goals of education. With rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, we cannot afford to give up and ‘dump’ certificates. Neither can we allow brain drain to take centre stage.

The curriculum under review has introduced pre-career, pre-technical learning areas to prepare learners for adult professional roles. Career guidance should also be entrenched and reinforced in the education process through CTS, career and technology studies.

Placements should focus on interest and aptitude for training. Graduates can be engaged in research studies for innovation, and be absorbed in the construction of knowledge to improve production.

Since science is dynamic and logistical, qualified graduates should be brought on board to add value to technological advancement.

Young enthusiastic and energetic graduates can work in the consultancy industry. Electrical engineers can be engaged to construct such plants as Arror and Kimwarer dams.