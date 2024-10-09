Gachagua impeachment Ruto’s political suicide

Impeaching Rigathi Gachagua could be a pivotal moment in Kenyan politics, with far-reaching consequences for both the DP and President William Ruto. Gachagua’s political career would likely face a severe blow if the impeachment succeeds, effectively marking the end of his time in power. However, the real challenge would be for Ruto, who would have to navigate the fallout of such a drastic decision.

A disgruntled Gachagua outside government could become a formidable adversary. As a key leader from the Mount Kenya region, which played a crucial role in Ruto’s 2022 electoral success, Gachagua could rally regional and national forces against the President. His departure from government could fracture the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and weaken Ruto’s grip on power.

Moreover, an impeachment move could be perceived as political suicide for Ruto. Gachagua has built a strong base, and ousting him might alienate key supporters, sparking internal rebellion. Questions surrounding Ruto’s political loyalty would also emerge. This could affect his bid for re-election in 2027, as potential running mates may question their long-term security under his leadership.

Ayub Njuguna, Masters of Arts in English language and Linguistics (Egerton University)

The Senate must swiftly bring an end to the impeachment drama of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Prolonging this political battle risks deepening divisions in the government. Kenya cannot afford the instability and economic uncertainty that come with protracted political strife. A quick and fair resolution will allow the country to refocus on economic recovery and infrastructure development. The Senate should prioritise stability.

Chepkoech Sharon

Whether one agrees with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's arguments often depends on individual perspectives on the political and judicial systems in Kenya. His claim of faith in the Judiciary can be seen as a positive stance toward the rule of law, emphasising the importance of legal processes.

However, skepticism about the independence of the Judiciary and the political motivations behind the impeachment charges may lead others to question the effectiveness of his defence. Overall, it's a complex issue that invites diverse opinions.